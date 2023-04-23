Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $21.80

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $22.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 190,232 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after buying an additional 11,209,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,738,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 286,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 285,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

