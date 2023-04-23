Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.38

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.6% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp. II

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.