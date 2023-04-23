Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 4.3%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 163,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 125,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Gatekeeper Systems Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of C$29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

