GB Group’s (GBG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.33) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 335 ($4.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

GB Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GBG stock opened at GBX 308.80 ($3.82) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 317.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £779.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30,880.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.28. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.40 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 658.50 ($8.15).

Insider Buying and Selling at GB Group

About GB Group

In other news, insider Richard Longdon bought 29,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 333 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £99,487.08 ($123,112.34). 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

