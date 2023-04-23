GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.45

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$47.45 and last traded at C$47.35, with a volume of 33461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.50.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.8512217 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.46%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

