Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.23.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$22.04 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.25.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.6593245 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

