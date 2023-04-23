Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.38. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

