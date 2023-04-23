Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Articles

