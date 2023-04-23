Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $14.69 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

