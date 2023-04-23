Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Haleon were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth about $390,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

