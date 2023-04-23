Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
