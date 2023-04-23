Head to Head Comparison: Gatos Silver (GATO) & Its Competitors

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) is one of 99 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gatos Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A -$43.44 million -16.76 Gatos Silver Competitors $2.38 billion -$30.39 million 0.35

Volatility & Risk

Gatos Silver’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Gatos Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver’s peers have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gatos Silver and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00 Gatos Silver Competitors 659 3107 3830 78 2.43

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential downside of 29.44%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Gatos Silver’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76% Gatos Silver Competitors -29.07% -4.50% -2.35%

Summary

Gatos Silver peers beat Gatos Silver on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

