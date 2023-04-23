Head to Head Contrast: Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) & Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westwater Resources and Pelangio Exploration’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$11.12 million ($0.26) -3.46 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$2.17 million ($0.01) -2.00

Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pelangio Exploration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

10.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -7.82% -7.00% Pelangio Exploration N/A -406.81% -164.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Westwater Resources and Pelangio Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Westwater Resources beats Pelangio Exploration on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; and Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

