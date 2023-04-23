Head-To-Head Review: Safehold (SAFE) vs. Its Peers

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Safehold to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Safehold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Safehold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 3 0 2.60 Safehold Competitors 2532 12451 13626 314 2.41

Safehold presently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.44%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Safehold pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 147.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Safehold has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Safehold is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

25.6% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold 266.55% -16.29% -7.36% Safehold Competitors 11.09% 0.12% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safehold and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $158.05 million $421.29 million 0.73 Safehold Competitors $911.56 million $160.65 million 12.49

Safehold’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Safehold. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Safehold beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Safehold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment is involved in all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment includes activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses on the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.