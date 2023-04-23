Head to Head Survey: Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innodata and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innodata 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.30%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Innodata.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

13.9% of Innodata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Innodata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Innodata has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innodata and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innodata -15.11% -57.97% -23.79% CSG Systems International 4.04% 24.39% 6.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innodata and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innodata $79.00 million 2.98 -$11.94 million ($0.43) -19.95 CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.52 $44.06 million $1.42 36.88

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Innodata. Innodata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSG Systems International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Innodata on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innodata

Innodata, Inc. is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable. The Synodex segment enables clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors to transform medical records into useable digital data and to apply technologies to the digital data to augment decision support. The Agility segment provides tools and related professional services that enable public relations and communications professionals to discover influencers, amplify messages, monitor coverage, and measure the impact of campaigns. The company was founded by Todd H. Solomon in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, NJ.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

