Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 174,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 159,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

HTGC opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.41. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.27%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.