Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) vs. Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Head to Head Analysis

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Commerce and Peoples Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 0 1 0 3.00 Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 70.57%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 33.46% 10.86% 1.25% Peoples Financial 29.22% 20.17% 1.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Peoples Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $198.94 million 2.48 $66.56 million $1.09 7.44 Peoples Financial $30.60 million 1.87 $8.94 million $1.91 6.41

Heritage Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Heritage Commerce pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

