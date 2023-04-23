Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $262.64

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $262.64 and last traded at $261.36, with a volume of 224432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.94.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,340 shares of company stock worth $12,604,371 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $206,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $5,409,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 77.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.