Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.95

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.95 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 33340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -454.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,885.71%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 41,598 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

