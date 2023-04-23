H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.75 at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

HR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$11.96 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.22 and a 12-month high of C$14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.80.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

