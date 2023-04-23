HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.39) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.42% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.22) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.04) to GBX 630 ($7.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.40) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 741 ($9.17).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 573.70 ($7.10) on Friday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.09). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 585.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 539.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 972.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

About HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.83), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($414,430.53). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.