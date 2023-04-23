HSBC Upgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) to Buy

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.51) to GBX 2,000 ($24.75) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,120 ($13.86) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.48) to GBX 1,800 ($22.27) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,530 ($18.93) to GBX 1,610 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,632.50.

IMI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

