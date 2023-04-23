HSBC Upgrades Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) to Hold

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIROY opened at $8.58 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, Logistics, Shipping Operations, and Other. The Sishen Mine and Kolomela Mine segments focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore. The Logistics and Shipping Operation segment deals with railed and rail tariffs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.