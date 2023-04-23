HSBC Upgrades Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) to Buy

Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Petro Rio in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Petro Rio in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Petro Rio Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PTRRY opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.78. Petro Rio has a fifty-two week low of C$5.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.61.

About Petro Rio

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

