Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after buying an additional 163,691 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,224,000 after buying an additional 150,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $32,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.33.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $230.63 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

