Hydro One (TSE:H) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$39.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.56.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Shares of TSE H opened at C$39.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.68.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
