Hydro One (TSE:H) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$39.00. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.56.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$39.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.24. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.87 and a one year high of C$40.68.

About Hydro One

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.7252604 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

