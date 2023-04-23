Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ILKAY opened at $37.08 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $41.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

