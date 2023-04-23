Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several analysts have commented on IRT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.