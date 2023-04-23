Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

