Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.66

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.66 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 14401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.