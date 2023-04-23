Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.53 and a 52 week high of C$20.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.14). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of C$203.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$211.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3098258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

