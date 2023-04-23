Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innoviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $835.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

