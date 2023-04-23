Insider Buying: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Buys 2,020 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

