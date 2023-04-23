Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CTO Sells $25,161.24 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) CTO Kals Subramanian sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,161.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,119 shares in the company, valued at $127,604.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $272.95 million, a PE ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 2.17.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 47.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 72,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

