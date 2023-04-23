Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells $38,093.28 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $38,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Eric Pauwels sold 375 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $17,111.25.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $17,034.55.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock opened at $55.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

