Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.32. The firm has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

