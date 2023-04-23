Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Stock Holdings Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 1,040,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 254,656 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 185,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 852.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $22.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

