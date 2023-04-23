Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.