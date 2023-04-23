Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $570.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

