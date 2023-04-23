Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.80

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 10771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

