iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 827.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,889 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

