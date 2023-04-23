iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Get Rating) by 434.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,757 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7,962.6% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,273,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,088 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the period. LFS Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

