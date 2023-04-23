iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,503,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

