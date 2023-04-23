iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,503,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of GNMA opened at $44.26 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.