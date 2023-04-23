iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $98.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

