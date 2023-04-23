iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $226.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $241.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

