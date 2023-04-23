iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $60.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

