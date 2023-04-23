J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) PT Raised to GBX 295

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 252 ($3.12).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 281.70 ($3.49) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 283 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.16. The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,126.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

