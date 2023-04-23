Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 295 at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 285 ($3.53) to GBX 295 ($3.65) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on J. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.04) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.40 ($2.94).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

