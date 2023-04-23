Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,163 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,348 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 220.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 197.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

SIMO opened at $63.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

