Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,187 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,899 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.05 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

